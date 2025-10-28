If you have travelled abroad to the Mediterranean or Middle East, you may have felt something unusual in the air.

That feeling will have come from Turkey, after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul on Monday, October 28.

According to local media reports, 22 people have been injured by the quake, with at least three buildings destroyed as well.

Even though the immediate danger has passed, there have been repeated aftershocks felt not only in Istanbul, but in the nearby provinces of Bursa, Manisa and Izmir.

However, the effect of these tremours has been felt far further afield - and if you are on holiday in some of the neighbouring countries, you could well have noticed the aftershocks too, albeit to a lesser extent.

With a 6.1 magnitude earthquake, the aftershock can be felt up to 750km away. This means that people in other countries will have been impacted by the tremours.

According to The Indian Express, the earthquake has been felt in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece and North Macedonia; if you are holidaying in any of these countries and have felt the ground shake, there is no need to fear - as the earthquake itself was far enough away.

At the time of publication, all airports are still running as normal, although some flights were prevented from landing on time by air traffic control.