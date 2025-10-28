At least 22 people have been injured after a massive earthquake struck Turkey, a govenor has confirmed.

The middle eastern republic was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake late on Monday (October 27), which was followed up by several aftershocks.

The earthquake was felt in Istanbul, as well as the neighbouring provinces of Bursa, Manisa and Izmir.

At least three unoccupied buildings and a two-storey shop collapsed in Sindirgi, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said. The structures had already been damaged in a previous earthquake. A total of 22 people were injured due to panic-related falls, according to Balikesir’s governor Ismail Ustaoglu.

With the half-term break in full swing, UK holidaymakers will be keen to know if their travel plans are still going ahead. Closures to Turkish airports would scupper any journeys being made today.

At the time of publication, all airports in Turkey are still open and operating as usual. However, passengers have been warned to still expect some disruption.

Turkish media outlets reported that air traffic at Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokcen were briefly suspended, forcing planes to stay in the air instead of landing. This has pushed the entire arrivals schedule back at these airports.

For the latest information, passengers should check the departures board at their airports.