Earthquake Venezuela: Huge 6.2 magnitude quake hits destination - tremors felt in Caracas, Maracaibo, Colombia and into Caribbean Islands
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or serious damage. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) some 24 kilometers (15 miles) from Mene Grande.
Some 600 kilometers west of Caracas, Mene Grande is an oil town in a sparsely populated area of the state of Zulia. The quake was also felt in neighboring Colombia, as well as the Caribbean islands of Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire.
Wednesday's quake shook buildings and caused alarm in cities including Caracas and Maracaibo. About 80% of Venezuelans live in seismic zones, but the South American country has not had a major quake since 1997, when 73 people died in Cariaco in the eastern state of Sucre.
In 1976, nearly 300 were killed and 2,000 injured when a quake hit Caracas.