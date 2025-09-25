A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook west and north Venezuela on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or serious damage. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) some 24 kilometers (15 miles) from Mene Grande.

Some 600 kilometers west of Caracas, Mene Grande is an oil town in a sparsely populated area of the state of Zulia. The quake was also felt in neighboring Colombia, as well as the Caribbean islands of Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook west and north Venezuela on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. (Photo: EMSC) | EMSC

Wednesday's quake shook buildings and caused alarm in cities including Caracas and Maracaibo. About 80% of Venezuelans live in seismic zones, but the South American country has not had a major quake since 1997, when 73 people died in Cariaco in the eastern state of Sucre.

In 1976, nearly 300 were killed and 2,000 injured when a quake hit Caracas.