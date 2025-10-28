A powerful earthquake hit parts of Turkey yesterday evening (October 27), with the tremors causing buildings to collapse and leaving more than 20 people injured.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency AFAD, the 6.1-magnitude earthquake was centred on the town of Sindirgi in the Balikesir province. The quake hit at around 10.48pm local time (7.48pm GMT) and at a depth of almost 6km.

Tremors, including several aftershocks, were felt in Istanbul as well as in the nearby provinces of Bursa, Manisa, and Izmir. Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that at least three unoccupied buildings collapsed as a result of the quake, as well as a two-storey shop in Sindirgi. He added that these structure had already been damaged by previous earthquakes.

Balikesir governor Ismail Ustaoglu said that at least 22 people were injured in panic-related falls amid the quake. There have been no deaths reported at the time of writing.

Footage on social media show building shaking at the time of the tremors being felt. Yerlikaya said that “field surveys” were taking place to assess the damage as a result of the earthquake. Schools, mosques, and sport halls have been opened to shelter those who are concerned about returning home.

He said in a statement on social media: “Regarding the earthquake, which was also felt in surrounding provinces, all teams from AFAD and our relevant institutions immediately began field surveys. I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country and our nation from disasters.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “I extend my condolences to the citizens affected by the earthquake that occurred in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir and was also felt in our neighboring provinces. Our AFAD, along with the relevant units, is meticulously continuing inspection and control efforts in the field.

“We are also closely following the process. May our Lord protect our country and nation from all kinds of disasters.”

At the time of writing, there has been no change in travel advice to the region for UK visitors. The UK government has said on its Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel advice page: “Many parts of Turkey regularly experience earthquakes and tremors. These can be high magnitude, cause damage to infrastructure, and pose a risk to life.

“Be aware of the risk of aftershocks. See Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority’s (AFAD) earthquake page for the latest information about seismic activity in Turkey. Follow advice from local authorities, tour operators and accommodation providers. See the US Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance about what to do before, during and after an earthquake.”

It comes after the huge deadly 7.0-magnitude quake hit the region in 2023, killing 53,000 residents in Turkey and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings. A further 6,000 people were killed in neighbouring parts of northern Syria at the time.