Several areas in France have been placed on orange alert for today as Storm Benjamin brings heavy rain and gusts of up to 130 km/h.

Storm Benjamin is threatening France today (Thursday 23 October). Météo-France is closely monitoring the situation and many departments are expected to be placed on alert for high winds.

The departments affected by the wind warning are: Manche, Vendée, Charente-Maritime, Gironde, Landes and Pyrénées-Atlantiques. Seine-Maritime, Gironde, Landes and Pyrénées-Atlantiques are also on alert for vagues-submersion (flooding by waves).

Gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, and even 130 km/h in some areas, are expected along the coast, and 90 to 110 km/h inland. Strong rain is also forecast, particularly in the Northern Alps.

The risk of power cuts and travel disruption will increase due to the potential for fallen tree branches and damaged roofs. People may also be asked to move vehicles from high-risk areas. Public parks in Nantes will be closed all day today as well as the Pont de Saint-Nazaire, until 11:00 on Thursday.

Official ‘orange alert’ advice from Météo-France encourages people to limit travel, stay alert to falling objects, avoid coastal areas, prepare an ‘emergency kit’ (torch, first aid materials, drinking water etc.) and keep informed on the evolution of Storm Benjamin. The state forecaster explains that the alert level may increase to orange for wind warnings in yellow departments along the west and north of the country, and for rainfall in the Northern Alps.

Orange alerts should be gradually lifted from midday for northern departments and 14:00 for western departments. Paris and the entire Île-de-France region (Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val-d'Oise) are expected to be among the areas affected.

The Paris region will experience less extreme weather but nevertheless unsettled conditions. Forecasts suggest a yellow alert for strong winds. The main risk is falling branches, particularly in parks and wooded areas.