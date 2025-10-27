Pakistan airspace closed: Destination to temporarily close airspace for two days - will flights be cancelled and delayed?
The announcement was made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday. According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the CAA, certain designated air routes will remain temporarily closed.
The closure will begin at 12pm on October 28 and continue until 3pm on October 29. Officials said the measure is part of routine airspace management to ensure the safe and efficient flow of air traffic.
A CAA spokesperson stated that flights may be rerouted through alternative paths if necessary. However, airport operations and commercial flight schedules will remain unaffected during the partial airspace closure.
The notice did not specify the reason for the closure, but aviation sources say such measures are typically linked to security drills, air navigation tests, or high-profile movements requiring restricted airspace. Authorities have advised passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates regarding possible schedule changes during the restricted hours.