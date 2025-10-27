Pakistan has decided to partially close its airspace during specific hours over the next two days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement was made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday. According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the CAA, certain designated air routes will remain temporarily closed.

The closure will begin at 12pm on October 28 and continue until 3pm on October 29. Officials said the measure is part of routine airspace management to ensure the safe and efficient flow of air traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CAA spokesperson stated that flights may be rerouted through alternative paths if necessary. However, airport operations and commercial flight schedules will remain unaffected during the partial airspace closure.

The notice did not specify the reason for the closure, but aviation sources say such measures are typically linked to security drills, air navigation tests, or high-profile movements requiring restricted airspace. Authorities have advised passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates regarding possible schedule changes during the restricted hours.