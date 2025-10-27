M5 closed: Major motorway in Devon shut southbound between J28 Cullompton and J29 Exeter Airport after serious crash

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
A major motorway in Devon is closed after a serious crash.

The M25 in Devon is closed southbound this morning (Monday 27 October) after a serious crash. National Highways says: “The M5 in Devon is closed southbound between J28 (Cullompton) and J29 (Exeter Airport) due to a serious collision.

“Devon & Cornwall Police and emergency services are on scene being assisted by National Highways Traffic Officers.”

A major motorway in Devon is closed after a serious crash. (Photo: www-motorwaycameras-co-uk)placeholder image
A major motorway in Devon is closed after a serious crash. (Photo: www-motorwaycameras-co-uk) | www-motorwaycameras-co-uk

Diversion Route

Southbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the M5 southbound at J28 and turn right at the traffic light controlled junction to join the A373
  • At the roundabout, head straight over and join the B3181 (Station Road)
  • Continue southbound on the B3181, passing through Cullompton, Westcott, Budlake (running parallel to the M5) and Broadclyst until the junction with Cumberland Way
  • Join Cumberland Way southbound and then at the next roundabout continue straight over onto Moor Lane
  • Continue southbound to then re-join the M5 at J30
