M5 closed: Major motorway in Devon shut southbound between J28 Cullompton and J29 Exeter Airport after serious crash
The M25 in Devon is closed southbound this morning (Monday 27 October) after a serious crash. National Highways says: “The M5 in Devon is closed southbound between J28 (Cullompton) and J29 (Exeter Airport) due to a serious collision.
“Devon & Cornwall Police and emergency services are on scene being assisted by National Highways Traffic Officers.”
Diversion Route
Southbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M5 southbound at J28 and turn right at the traffic light controlled junction to join the A373
- At the roundabout, head straight over and join the B3181 (Station Road)
- Continue southbound on the B3181, passing through Cullompton, Westcott, Budlake (running parallel to the M5) and Broadclyst until the junction with Cumberland Way
- Join Cumberland Way southbound and then at the next roundabout continue straight over onto Moor Lane
- Continue southbound to then re-join the M5 at J30