A major road in West Sussex is closed due to emergency works.

The A27 in West Sussex is closed eastbound between the A270 and A293 near (Mile Oak) for emergency works to signage in the Southwick Tunnel. In an update National Highways said: “Emergency works within the #A27 eastbound #SouthwickTunnel are nearing completion and the full closure is expected to be lifted shortly.

“At this time, traffic continues to be diverted via the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Diversion Route

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs

Eastbound diverted traffic will exit the A27 at the Holmbush Interchange on to the A270 eastbound towards the junction with the A293.

Upon reaching this junction turn left and join the A293 north towards the Hangleton interchange.

At the Hangleton interchange, at the first roundabout, take the 2nd exit passing under the A27, at the second roundabout, take the third exit to rejoin the A27 eastbound.