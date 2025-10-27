M6 closed: Major motorway still shut southbound between Junction 28 in Leyland and J27 in Wigan after 'serious collision'
The M6 between Junction 28 in Leyland and J27 in Wigan closed around 10pm last night. However, despite many assuming it would be back up and running this morning, National Highways North West has confirmed that the closure and major divert remains in place.
In their latest update, at around 1am, they said: “Accident investigation work is ongoing and the full closure remains in place on the #M6 southbound between J28 (#Leyland) and J27 (#Standish). Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are also closed northbound. Delays of 30 minutes on approach to the scene.”
It says on its website: “The M6 in Lancashire is closed southbound between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) following a serious collision. Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are also closed on the northbound carriageway whilst Police investigation works are being undertaken. Once complete, recovery and carriageway clear up works can commence.”
Southbound Diversion
Follow route marked with a hollow square symbol on local road signs
- Exit M6 southbound at J28
- Turn left on to the B5256 eastbound
- Turn right at the next junction on to the A49 southbound
- Follow the A49 southbound to the junction with the B5248 Dawson Lane
- Turn left on to the B5248 Dawson Lane and continue on to Central Avenue
- Continue south on Central Avenue to the junction with Euxton Lane
- Turn left on to Euxton Lane and head east
- At the roundabout with the B5252 take the third exit
- Follow the B5252 southbound to the roundabout with the A581
- Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A581 westbound
- Follow the A581 westbound to the junction with the A49 and turn left
- Remain on the A49 southbound to the junction with the A5209 in Standish
- Turn right on to the A5209 westbound
- Follow the A5209 westbound towards the M6
- Turn right on to Crow Orchard Road to reach J27 of the M6
- To re-join the M6 southbound take the first exit from the roundabout