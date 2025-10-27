One of the UK's busiest motorways remains closed this morning – several hours after a serious collision.

The M6 between Junction 28 in Leyland and J27 in Wigan closed around 10pm last night. However, despite many assuming it would be back up and running this morning, National Highways North West has confirmed that the closure and major divert remains in place.

In their latest update, at around 1am, they said: “Accident investigation work is ongoing and the full closure remains in place on the #M6 southbound between J28 (#Leyland) and J27 (#Standish). Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are also closed northbound. Delays of 30 minutes on approach to the scene.”

It says on its website: “The M6 in Lancashire is closed southbound between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) following a serious collision. Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are also closed on the northbound carriageway whilst Police investigation works are being undertaken. Once complete, recovery and carriageway clear up works can commence.”

Southbound Diversion

Follow route marked with a hollow square symbol on local road signs

Exit M6 southbound at J28

Turn left on to the B5256 eastbound

Turn right at the next junction on to the A49 southbound

Follow the A49 southbound to the junction with the B5248 Dawson Lane

Turn left on to the B5248 Dawson Lane and continue on to Central Avenue

Continue south on Central Avenue to the junction with Euxton Lane

Turn left on to Euxton Lane and head east

At the roundabout with the B5252 take the third exit

Follow the B5252 southbound to the roundabout with the A581

Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A581 westbound

Follow the A581 westbound to the junction with the A49 and turn left

Remain on the A49 southbound to the junction with the A5209 in Standish

Turn right on to the A5209 westbound

Follow the A5209 westbound towards the M6

Turn right on to Crow Orchard Road to reach J27 of the M6

To re-join the M6 southbound take the first exit from the roundabout