Euston station closed today: Why is busy London train station shut? Reports surface 'nobody being let in'

1 minute ago
National World Top Stories Update Saturday 25 October, 2025
Reports are surfacing on social media that London Euston station is closed.

There has been no confirmation from National Rail or Transport for London, as of yet, that the busy train station is closed. However, reports are surfacing on X, formerly Twitter.

Passengers are beginning to ask Avanti West Coast what is happening. One user wrote: “Hi do you know why nobody is being let into Euston station?”.

Another added: “@AvantiWestCoast I’m at london euston and they have closed the station, I am trying to get back to Crewe (obviously going to miss my 13:01 train) Any advice?”

A third commented: “@AvantiWestCoasthi is there any update on the 12:52. From Euston to Manchester Piccadilly - Euston station is closed / they’re not letting anyone board?”.

A video on social media shows herds of people outside of the station. More to follow.

