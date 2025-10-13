A man has been charged with raping a teenager after an alleged attack outside London's Euston Station.

The 19-year-old woman told police she had been raped at around 3.30am on Euston Road in Camden on Thursday (9 October). A crime scene was put in place after Metropolitan Police officers attended the location.

On Saturday, Hassan Sarout, 21, of no fixed address, was charged with rape. The suspect is set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, the Met has said.

The 19-year-old girl is being supported by specialist officers from the force. A Met Police spokesman said: "Police investigating a report of rape which occurred on Euston Road in Camden have charged a man.

A man has been charged with raping a teenager after an alleged attack outside London's Euston Station. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"She continues to be supported by specialist officers." The force has confirmed that enquiries are still ongoing and any witnesses to the incident have been urged to come forward.