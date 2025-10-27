Upper Brook Street Manchester: Main road in UK city centre closed after man struck by car - drivers warned of heavy traffic

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
A main road in Manchester city centre is cordoned off this morning after a person was hit by a car.

Part of Upper Brook Street is currently closed off after the crash at around 8.30am this morning (Monday). A male was struck by a car, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

The male has been taken to hospital. No further details on his injuries have been released at this stage.

Investigations are ongoing on the scene this morning. A stretch of Upper Brook Street, which runs adjacent to Oxford Road at the back of Manchester University, is closed off near the junction with Booth Street East.

Traffic is heavy in the area due to the closure. More details are expected to be released later.

