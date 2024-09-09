Six people have been injured after a Turkish Airlines flight from Turkey to Taiwan encountered severe mid-flight turbulence.

Flight TK24 was carrying 214 passengers and 17 crew members from Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport to Taipei Taoyuan International Airport when it encountered turbulence two hours away from landing. The incident occurred on Thursday (5 September) on a Boeing 777-300 plane.

Of those onboard, four passengers and two members of cabin crew suffered injuries during the “unexpected” rough period of flying. Video footage from passengers showed loose hand luggage, food and debris being flung across the Boeing plane.

The aircraft was met by emergency services at the Taipei aviation hub upon landing, with two of the injured passengers transferred to a local hospital for treatment. “Our plane with tail code TC-JJE, operating our flight TK24 from Istanbul (IST) to Taipei (TPE), was exposed to adverse weather conditions (turbulence) approximately two hours from Taipei Airport,” said press counsellor for Turkish Airlines, Yahya Ustu, in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The statement added: “Our plane, carrying 214 passengers and 17 flight crew members, had four passengers and two cabin crew members slightly injured due to turbulence. Our plane landed at Taipei Airport without any problems, the medical teams met the plane and according to the initial intervention, no serious findings were detected.

“In addition, two of our passengers were transferred to the hospital as requested. Turkish Airlines, which always prioritises flight and passenger safety, is deeply saddened by the incident. The health status of our passengers and crew is being closely monitored.”