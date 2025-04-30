Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A UK airport has been slammed as “disgraceful” as it has hiked its drop-off charges ahead of summer.

Customers can now expect to pay £6 to use the travel hubs' drop-off and pick-up point at Glasgow Airport - an increase of 50p. Previously, travellers only had to fork out £5.50 for 15 minutes at the point. However, after 15 minutes had ended, drivers would then be charged an extra £1 per minute.

Now, customers will have to pay £6 for 15 minutes - an increase of 50p. Once 15 minutes have ended, those dropping off or picking up loved ones will still be charged an extra £1 per minute. While the travel hub has hiked up its pick-up and drop-off charges, the costs to use its Short Stay car parks remain almost the same.

However, the cost to use the short-stay car park for 20 minutes has increased by £1 from £7 to £8. The price hike has been slammed on social media.

One user wrote on X: “They are disgraceful.” Another said: “I used to offer to take pals to the airport all the time but not any more. Its ridiculous”. A third said: “It’s daylight robbery. You drive in, the person you’re collecting puts a case in the boot, gets into the car and you leave.”

NationalWorld asked ChatGPT which UK airports have the most expensive drop off charges. These are listed below.

1. London Stansted Airport: £7 for up to 15 minutes

2. Leeds Bradford Airport: £6.50 for 10 minutes

3. London Gatwick Airport: £6 for 10 minutes

4. Edinburgh Airport: £6 up to 10 minutes

5. Bristol Airport: £6 for up to 10 minutes

6. Manchester Airport: £5 for up to 5 minutes

7. Liverpool Airport: £5 for up to 10 minutes