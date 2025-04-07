Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London's newest road tunnel, Silvertown Tunnel, has opened to the public, connecting areas north and south of the River Thames.

Crossing beneath the capital's main river east of London’s Tower Bridge, it's the first tunnel east of the landmark to be built in 33 years - and has been designed to reduce congestion around the neighbouring Blackwall Tunnel. The Blackwall Tunnel will now also charge drivers to cross the river in a bid to quell congestion and cover construction costs stemming from the newly built Silvertown infrastructure.

Drivers are now facing a growing number of tolls to enter and cross London, with the fee joining TfL's Congestion Charge and ULEZ charges - alongside potential crossings such as the Dartford Crossing in Essex. About 25,000 vehicle journeys a day are now expected to use the twin-born tunnel from today (Monday 7 April).

The Silvertown Tunnel is a controversial 1.4km long infrastructure project stretching from Silvertown in Newham to the Greenwich Peninsula David Rowe, TfL’s director of investment planning, said the Silvertown Tunnel would lead to a “much improved situation in terms of better air quality”.

Each tunnel will have two lanes – one for buses and the other for cars and lorries. Cyclists will be banned from riding through the tunnel, instead they will be able to load their bike onto a cyclists-only bus.

Mr Rowe said: “Having Silvertown will ensure people have a reliable way to cross the river. The user charge ensures we don’t attract any more vehicles to this part of London but that we do enable more trips by public transport.

“This scheme is fundamentally three things: it’s the new crossing, it’s the user charge and it’s the new cross-river bus services. You are not attracting more traffic but you are solving the problems you have got with congestion. These are the critical three elements that all need to work together to ensure the success of the scheme.”

Silvertown Tunnel map

The Silvertown Tunnel will be a pair of road tunnels beneath the Thames connecting North Greenwich to the western end of Silvertown in the Royal Docks. The tunnels will connect to the A1020 Silvertown Way/Lower Lea Crossing to the north, and feed into the Blackwall Tunnel Southern Approach road to the south.

The Silvertown Tunnel is intended for motor vehicles only, with no cycles, pedestrians, or e-scooters. The nearby Blackwall Tunnels are frequently congested or blocked, leading to tailbacks. The Silvertown Tunnel is expected to provide extra capacity, and add redundancy that will help if the existing tunnels are blocked.

How much will charge be?

During the busiest times, drivers face a £4 fee each time they cross either tunnel. The types of charges will be peak and off-peak – peak charge applies between 6am and 10am northbound and southbound on weekdays between 4pm and 7pm.

Motorcycle, moped, motor tricycle – £1.50 (Auto Pay off-peak), £2.50 (Auto Pay peak), £2.50 (charges paid by phone or online without Auto Pay sign-up)

Cars and small vans – £1.50 (Auto Pay off-peak), £4 (Auto Pay peak), £4 (charges paid by phone or online without Auto Pay sign-up)

Large vans – £2.50 (Auto Pay off-peak), £6.50 (Auto Pay peak), £6.50 (charges paid by phone or online)

HGVs – £5 (Auto Pay off-peak), £10 (Auto Pay peak), £10 (charges paid by phone or online without Auto Pay)

Using the crossing at nighttime between 10pm and 6am will be free. TfL said the charges have been designed to manage traffic, mitigate environmental impacts and help cover the construction and maintenance of both Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels.

Who can apply for a concession or exemption?

Once the tunnel opens, residents and businesses can apply for discounts and exemptions. A 50% discount on the tunnel charge will be available for drivers on some benefits such as Universal Credit, Carer’s Allowance and Income Support living in Barking & Dagenham, Bexley, Bromley, City of London, Greenwich, Hackney, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge, Southwark, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest.

Some small businesses, sole traders and charities registered in Greenwich, Newham or Tower Hamlets are eligible for a £1 discount. Wheelchair-accessible private hire vehicles and Blue Badge holders already registered for the ULEZ discount are eligible for a 100% discount on the tunnel charges. TfL said more information about the discounts will be released in the coming weeks.

What buses will run through Silvertown Tunnel?

There will be 21 buses per hour between 7am and 7pm – instead of the previous six services operated by the current 108 route. All zero-emission buses will be free for passengers to use for at least the first year, TfL said.

New routes include the Superloop SL4 through the tunnel from Grove Park and Canary Wharf, and a route extension on route 129 from Lewisham to City Airport and Great Eastern Quay. TfL said it will track demand for bus services when Silvertown Tunnel opens and if demand for increases it can ‘respond quickly.’