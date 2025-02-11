The concerned family of Liam Hannigan, 34, have appealed for information after not hearing from him for several days during his trip to Tenerife.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search has been launched for Liam whose mobile phone was switched off several days ago. He was on holiday on the island and staying with friends he met on the trip after first flying out with his partner on December 29.

However, he has not been in touch with family or friends since February 7, sparking concerns at home in Clifton, Greater Manchester. An appeal has been launched with his information shared by the Missing Person's Tenerife page on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sister Ellie told Manchester Evening News Liam last spoke to her on Friday, but her last message to him failed to deliver. She said: “Normally if he wasn't speaking to me, he'd speak to another of his sisters or our mum. Over the weekend we realised he hadn't contacted any of us, and his friends said they hadn't seen him since Friday morning.

The concerned family of Liam Hannigan, 34, have appealed for information after not hearing from him for several days during his trip to Tenerife. (Photo: Nic Louise Burgess/Facebook) | Nic Louise Burgess/Facebook

“He's very family orientated, he would never ever stress us out like this, it's very unusual. My mum and step dad are flying out tomorrow. Even just a sighting or someone who assumes they've seen him could help. We just want him home."

His family said his bank card and passport were left with family friends who live in the Los Cristianos resort. Liam is described as being around 6ft 1, slim, with tanned skin and has a tattoo on his chest saying 'Family First' and a small 'A' on his wrist and has a full beard.

He is likely to be wearing a black shiny Moncler body warmer with a hood and green Croc shoes. His family said he was staying at a property in the La Asomada area - but he also visited Los Cristianos with spends made on a travel bank card in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police in Tenerife by making a report in English by phoning the National Police helpline on 902 102 112. An app called Alert Cops can also be used to make reports in English. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a statement: "We are supporting the family of a British man in Tenerife.”