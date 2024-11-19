Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At least six people have been injured after a cable car crashed at a ski resort in France popular with British holidaymakers.

The accident occurred early this morning (Tuesday 19 November) at the popular Alpine ski resort of Val Thorens under “challenging weather conditions”, local authorities reported. A cabin of the Cime Caron cable car, used for construction work, hit the arrival station while carrying 16 workers.

Emergency responders were deployed to the site and used a gondola to evacuate the injured as the prefecture set up a “mass casualty plan” to coordinate efforts. Two people were found “seriously injured” and four “slightly injured”, the local prefecture reported.

The accident happened just four days before the opening of the resort for the winter season on 23 November. Firefighters, paramedics, ski patrollers, and high-mountain rescue teams were all drawn in to help rescue the injured as a crisis management cell was pulled together.

Val Thorens is an exceptionally high ski station in the Alps, making it a top destination for skiers wanting guaranteed snow as climate change hits resorts at lower altitudes. The Prefecture of Savoie said the accident occurred around 7:30am this morning.