When will Southend Airport re-open? Airport issues latest update on closure of airport after fatal plane crash that killed four
A medical transport aircraft that had dropped off a patient and was beginning a journey back to the Netherlands crashed at the airport on Sunday afternoon. A doctor was among the four people who died in the crash - and police say they are yet to recover the body of one victim.
The airport has been closed since the incident. It said in an update on Tuesday 15 July: “London Southend Airport will continue to remain closed until further notice following Sunday’s tragic incident. Passengers should contact their airline for information and advice.
“The friends and families of those lost on Sunday are at the forefront of our minds. Our team continues to work closely with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to support their work. We would like to thank our passengers and local community for their understanding during this time.”
According to Essex Police too there has been no reopening timeline announced. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), alongside Essex Police, RAF, and emergency services, is conducting a thorough investigation on-site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.