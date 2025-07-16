Southend Airport has issued a new update on its website after a fatal plane crash that killed four people.

A medical transport aircraft that had dropped off a patient and was beginning a journey back to the Netherlands crashed at the airport on Sunday afternoon. A doctor was among the four people who died in the crash - and police say they are yet to recover the body of one victim.

The airport has been closed since the incident. It said in an update on Tuesday 15 July: “London Southend Airport will continue to remain closed until further notice following Sunday’s tragic incident. Passengers should contact their airline for information and advice.

“The friends and families of those lost on Sunday are at the forefront of our minds. Our team continues to work closely with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to support their work. We would like to thank our passengers and local community for their understanding during this time.”

According to Essex Police too there has been no reopening timeline announced. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), alongside Essex Police, RAF, and emergency services, is conducting a thorough investigation on-site.

Operations can only resume once the investigation concludes and regulators deem the site safe. Travellers are urged to check with their airline on matters of rerouting, refunds, or changes. The airport has asked passengers to contact airlines directly for further assistance.