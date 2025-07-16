When will Southend Airport re-open? Airport issues latest update on opening date - after fatal plane crash that killed four
A medical transport aircraft that had dropped off a patient and was beginning a journey back to the Netherlands crashed at the airport on Sunday afternoon. A doctor was among the four people who died in the crash - and police say they are yet to recover the body of one victim.
The airport has been closed since the incident. However it has said in an update that “operations will resume” from Thursday morning (17 July). It said in an update: “Normal airline operations resume from the morning of Thursday 17 July.
“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives on Sunday. Throughout the course of this week, we have continued to support the air accident investigation team as they carry out their work.
“Our airport staff and wider team are doing all they can to help during this incredibly difficult time, and will of course be on-hand to assist passengers as we return to service. The understanding and kindness shown by our local community has been incredible, and we are grateful for their support.”
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), alongside Essex Police, RAF, and emergency services, is conducting a thorough investigation on-site.
