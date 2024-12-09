Lapland UK is a festive day out for the whole family to enjoy - and you don't have to fly Scandinavia.

Families can expect a very Christmassy day out to the home of Father Christmas. Lapland UK is located in Ascot, Berkshire, and lets kids live out their Christmas dreams with Santa and his team of helpers.

On arrival guests are presented with their own 'Elf Passport' to give them permission to travel along the elven pathways and through a magical door. They also get the chance to convert money into 'Jingle' currency, which they are able to spend at the park.

Once inside, Small Folk will be treated to a 90-minute show of immersive theatre with interactive performers. There will also be a visit to the toy factory where youngsters get to help the elves — Whittle, Conker and Wish — build toys.

Guests get to meet huskies and reindeer before the children are treated to an audience with the big man himself, Father Christmas. There is also an ice skating rink, cafes, a post office and sweet shop, while further festive treats can be found in Pumpernickel's restaurant.

The whole tour takes around four hours and is perfect for Christmas-loving adults and children of all ages. Lapland UK is open in the run up to Christmas Day. It runs from November 9, until December 24, 2024.

On Sunday (8 December) celebrities were spotted at the Christmas attraction including Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen who had an emotional day out with their son. Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead also visited with her children. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children have been among the celebrities visiting the Whitmoor Forest site near Ascot - just 15 minutes drive from their home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

How much does it cost?

Tickets start from £59pp, plus a booking fee, and cost the same for both adults and children. The top end tickets will set you back £149.

Complimentary tickets are available for babies under 12 months. Bookings have a limit of eight people per group.

All bookings for Lapland UK 2024 must be made online via their website. Tickets went on sale in March 2024 so unfortunately they have now sold out. But, cancellations may become available, so people are encouraged to sign up to the mailing list for information.

What hotels are near it?

The Royal Foresters Hotel Inn

Based in Ascot, this hotel has been rated 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. A family room starts at £235 for three people, and bed and breakfast can be added. The hotel is just a one minute walk from Lapland UK, on the London Road.

Travelodge Bracknell

If you’re looking for an affordable option then you can’t go wrong with Bracknell’s Travelodge. They have four stars on TripAdvisor, and prices start at as little as £40 for a night. They’re just 12 minutes drive from the Christmas attraction.

The Royal Berkshire Hotel

The hotel is only a nine minutes drive from LaplandUK. You can book a cosy family room for around £129 per night, and there’s a free cancellation policy in case disaster strikes.