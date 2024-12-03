A new magical Christmas Lapland experience loved by celebrities is set to open in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of LaplandUK, in Ascot, Berkshire, the company is opening a new site, at Capesthorne Hall, Macclesfield in Manchester. It will be called LaplandManchester and is set to open its doors for Christmas 2025.

LaplandUK was voted the UK’s Best Tourist Attraction in 2022 and last year alone, more than 300,000 people flocked to the website to secure tickets to the highly-sought after Christmas experience. Tickets sold out in a record-breaking time of just under four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception in 2007, LaplandUK has welcomed millions of families, as well as some of the biggest celebrity names, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, Tom Hardy, the Beckhams, Elton John and more. The immersive four-and-a-half hour event runs for a limited six-week period each year in the build-up to Christmas.

A new magical Christmas Lapland experience loved by celebrities is set to open in the UK. (Photo: Lapland UK) | Lapland UK

The event reimagines the untold story of Father Christmas with world class production teams and costume designers bringing the story to life within a Hollywood-grade film set. It depicts a magical world in which 31 characters come together, to tell the tale of Father Christmas and the elves as they prepare for the biggest night of the year.

The decision to expand comes in response to overwhelming demand and also to bring Christmas magic to more families across the UK and beyond. The new LaplandManchester site will span more than 173k square metres, with an expected capacity to welcome over 178,000 guests - similar to the visitor numbers at the original site in 2023.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted on a secret outing in Berkshire during the run up to Christmas in 2022. The Prince and Princess of Wales took their three children to the popular Lapland UK, but managed to go completely under the radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lapland UK. (Photo: Lapland UK) | Lapland UK

The couple went with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The family spent the day at the festive attraction LaplandUK in Ascot - a short 15 minute drive from the Windsor estate.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George could be seen clutching cuddly toys as they exited the toy factory, which is where visitors get to take home their own Lepi the Snow Leopard after helping to make the toys. Meanwhile Prince William was seen carrying a cuddly toy in his arms, most likely belonging to four year old Louis.

Tickets for LaplandManchester will go on sale in March 2025.