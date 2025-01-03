Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Island star and I’m A Celebrity campmate Maura Higgins enjoyed a luxury UK staycation over the New Year - where Meghan Markle hosted her hen do.

The star also dropped a huge clue that she was enjoying the cosy staycation at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire with Pete Wicks. Maura shared a video sitting by the fire against Nat King Cole's song Let's Fall In Love.

It came after it was rumoured that the couple 'spent Christmas together'. Rooms at Soho Farmhouse start from £295-a-night, on top of an annual membership of £2,750.

It is located in Chipping Norton - and is on the same road as The Beckhams' home. Soho Farmhouse has been described as a Butlins for toffs and attracts some of the most famous faces in Britain.

David and Samantha Cameron went to the Farmhouse opening party in 2015, drinking cocktails and dancing around the fire pits to crooner Paolo Nutini. Meghan Markle even hosted her hen party at the Soho Farmhouse.

She had a two-night stay with some of her closest friends in 2018 before getting married. It offers a range of dining options, including an all-day restaurant, a country pub and a Japanese grill.

Soho Farmhouse also has a covetable indoor-outdoor pool, the latter section of which is sunken into a lake. There is a sauna and steam room, an ice cabin to use, infra-red sauna cabins, and a steam room. The gym includes an outdoor section and there are tennis courts with coaching available. There are row boats to take out on the lake, a cinema (which shows recent releases as well as classic films and family favourites), and riding stables where you can take a horse riding lesson.

Just hours after touching back down in the UK after her time on I'm A Celeb, Maura and Pete were reunited following weeks of speculation over their romance. The couple posed for a photo together in a London hotel, cuddling up with a group of friends as they celebrated Maura's homecoming after her month-long trip to Australia. During her time in the jungle, Maura seemingly confirmed that she was dating Pete after they were seen kissing just weeks before she flew to Australia.