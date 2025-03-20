Finland has once again topped the World Happiness Report’s rankings.

The report draws on Gallup World Poll data from people in more than 140 countries. Countries are ranked on happiness based on their average life evaluations over the three preceding years, in this case 2022 to 2024.

The report is a partnership of Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and an editorial board. The survey asks each participant to score their life as a whole and rankings are based on those life evaluations. The report then looks at six key variables to help explain life evaluations: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption.

When it comes to happiness, the Nordic countries are clearly doing a lot of things right. For the eighth year in a row, Finland is the world’s happiest country, with its neighbours clustered close behind.

As CEO of a Finnish company specialised in crunching data on feelings, HappyOrNot, Miika Mäkitalo, has shared why Finland has had success in holding the title of ‘the happiest country in the world’. He said: “Happiness in Finland is not about constant joy but a sense of security, trust and balance in daily life. It comes from knowing that support is there when needed, whether through our strong social policies, high-quality education or access to nature. As a society, we value equality and sustainability, creating an environment where people feel supported and are able to thrive. Policies such as generous parental leave and affordable childcare ensure that families have both financial security and time to spend with their children, reflecting a wider commitment to well-being and work-life balance.

“Cultural elements and practices also play a huge role. For example, the Finnish concept of sisu - a mix of resilience, determination and inner strength - helps people navigate life’s challenges, from long, dark winters to personal setbacks. To give another example, Saunas, a deep-rooted tradition, offer both physical and mental relaxation, providing a space to unwind, reflect and connect with others. These elements, woven into everyday life, contribute to the quiet sense of contentment that defines Finnish happiness.”

He added: “Of course, no country is without its challenges, however, there is a strong sense of trust between citizens and our institutions, which extends to workplaces, where relationships between managers and employees are built on mutual respect. When people feel valued and supported, they are more likely to thrive, and that, ultimately, is what makes Finland a happy society.”

Best places to visit in Finland

Helsinki

Helsinki, Finland’s southern capital, sits on a peninsula in the Gulf of Finland. Its central avenue, Mannerheimintie, is flanked by institutions including the National Museum, tracing Finnish history from the Stone Age to the present.

Tampere

Tampere is a city in southern Finland. It sits between Näsijärvi Lake and Pyhäjärvi Lake, with the Tammerkoski rapids in between. The Vapriikki Museum Center houses several museums, including the Natural History Museum and an exhibition about the 1918 civil war.

Tampere, Finland. (Photo: Visit Tampere/Facebook) | Visit Tampere/Facebook

Turku

Turku, a city on the southwest coast of Finland, straddles the Aura River. Dating from the 13th century, it's known for Turku Castle, a medieval fortress with a history museum, perched at the river mouth. It is he oldest city in Finland and arguably one of the most important in Finnish history.

Porvoo

The medieval town of Porvoo is actually quite close Helsinki (approximately 30 miles) and definitely worth visiting if you’re popping into Helsinki. The historical old town boasts lots of pretty, colourful traditional houses which are an amazing sight to see. Porvoo is also famous for its countless interior design shops and always has been a favourite among many Finnish artists.

World’s 20 happiest countries in 2025

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Netherlands

6. Costa Rica

7. Norway

8. Israel

9. Luxembourg

10. Mexico

11. Australia

12. New Zealand

13. Switzerland

14. Belgium

15. Ireland

16. Lithuania

17. Austria

18. Canada

19. Slovenia

20. Czech Republic