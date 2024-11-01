A 37-year-old woman has died after she walked into a plane's spinning propeller while trying to take photos.

Amanda Gallagher, a photographer, was on the plane to snap photos of skydivers on Saturday afternoon (26 October) and she rode the plane back down after the skydivers jumped, according to Air Capital Drop Zone. The plane landed at the site in Derby, outside of Wichita in the US, and the next set of jumpers went to board, Air Capital Drop Zone added.

Passengers near the plane witnessed the death of the experienced travel photographer at a Kansas airfield, according to reports. Air Capital Drop Zone said in a statement: "For unknown reasons ... she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures. With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly moving toward and into the spinning propeller."

Gallagher was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, authorities said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Gallagher owned her own photography company, AG Photography, and would capture pictures of others’ skydiving experiences, as well as taking photos of her travels. Cook Airfield, a privately-owned airport in Kansas where the incident took place, confirmed her death and issued a statement saying its “hearts go out to the family and friends after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for Gallagher’s funeral expenses. The page described her death as a “very sad accident” and that she was “doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures”.