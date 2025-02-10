An 84-year-old woman driving a pickup truck ran over a tourist’s head who was sunbathing on a beach in Florida.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a press release from the Volusia Sheriff's Office, a 71-year-old woman from New York was sunbathing in a beach chair near her car near the Silver Beach Avenue beach ramp just before 3pm local time on Wednesday 5 February. She was accompanied by her husband who were visiting Daytona Beach.

As the tourist was sitting in her chair, the elderly driver pulled her Chevrolet Colorado out of her parking spot. She made "an immediate right turn toward the beach exit, did not see the woman in her chair, and struck her with the truck's right rear tire, which then ran over her head," the Sheriff's Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture of Daytona Beach in Florida. (Photo: Rob Cerniglia/Facebook) | Rob Cerniglia/Facebook

The 71-year-old's husband called 911, according to audio from the emergency call obtained by NBC affiliate WESH 2. "Hurry up! She ran over her head!" the woman's husband can be heard saying.

The Sheriff's Office said that the victim was taken to the nearby Halifax Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening head injuries and was determined to be in stable condition. Deputies said: "The driver ... remained on scene and cooperated fully with the investigation.

She said she was not aware she struck anyone until she was chased down by a witness. There were no signs of impairment." According to the city of Daytona Beach, so-called "beach driving" is allowed on Silver Beach, making it one of the few beaches in the U.S. where visitors can drive directly onto the sand.