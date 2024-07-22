Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the popular holiday destination Bulgaria due to “verbal and physical attacks”.

The government says that there have been “a small number of verbal and physical attacks against ethnic minority UK nationals, including residents, in Bulgaria, and others have experienced unwanted attention or harassment in public places.” It adds that “instances have increased at times of demonstrations organised by groups connected to populist or right-wing movements.”

The Foreign Office says that the majority of tourists “experience no difficulties related to their race, ethnicity or religious beliefs” but warn there has been instances of this. It advises UK holidaymakers to “avoid all protests and stay aware of your surroundings, particularly when travelling alone or at night.”

The FCDO also offered guidance for LGBT+ travellers, warning members of this community that while "same-sex sexual activity is not illegal, public attitudes are less tolerant than in the UK". Consequently, the LGBT+ community "generally keeps a low profile".

Britons were told: "There are a few gay bars and clubs in Sofia. The city also holds the annual Sofia Pride. Sofia Pride is growing in popularity and has been attended in recent years by over 10,000 people.

"However, it attracts some negative attention locally and is held with a heightened police presence and security measures. If you want to join the parade, read the organisers’ Sofia Pride safety rules.”

The Foreign Office adds: "In 2023, some verbal abuse and threatening behaviour was directed at people attending events related to Sofia Pride, including foreign visitors. You can report any hate crime to the organisers and the local police.

"Attitudes outside Sofia tend to be more conservative. There have been isolated cases of hostility towards people perceived to be from LGBT+ communities reported in Burgas and Plovdiv. You can find local information on LGBT+ issues in Bulgaria on the website of the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee." Holidaymakers thinking of visiting Bulgaria should consult the FCDO for information on warnings and insurance, entry requirements, safety and security, health and getting help in an emergency.