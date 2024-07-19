Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK airlines are issuing an update on the status of their flights and services today as planes have been grounded due to the worldwide IT outage.

Multiple airports in the UK and across the world are reporting delays, with some flights suspended due to a worldwide IT outage. In the US, major airlines including United and Delta are stopping flights.

At Edinburgh Airport there’s been disruption to services as the computer error caused departure screens to malfunction. Departure boards in the main terminal building appeared to freeze, showing out-of-date information about gate numbers and take off times - meaning some passengers have missed their flights. Amsterdam's Schiphol airport is the latest to report delays caused by the IT outage.

At London's Stansted airport, some check-ins are being done manually but "flights are still operating as normal", according to a spokesperson. European airline Ryanair says it's experiencing "potential disruptions across the network" - which it says is due to a third party outage.

The airline is advising that anyone travelling today should check the Ryanair app for updates on their flight. It posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a Global 3rd party IT outage which is out of our control. We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure time.

“If you're due to travel today and have not already checked-in for your flight, you can do so at the airport. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this Global 3rd party IT outage.”

A Jet2 spokesperson told NationalWorld: “We are aware of a large-scale IT outage which is affecting some computer systems. Whilst our systems are not directly affected, some airports and third parties across our network are. As a result, there may be operational disruption in some airports, including at check-in and boarding.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and will keep customers updated, including via our website. Currently, all flights are due to depart as scheduled and our teams are present to assist customers.”

A TUI UK and Ireland spokesperson said the airline is “aware of the situation” and is “working hard to resolve the issues”. The spokesperson said: “Due to a global IT glitch affecting Windows computers and servers, TUI’s overall service level is impacted today. This outage also applies to partner systems like the automated check-in process at airports or cruise ports.

TUI and its partners are aware of the situation and are working hard to resolve the issues. In the meantime, most of our processes can be covered manually. If you are due to travel with TUI today, we ask for your patience and understanding.

“Please plan ahead, expect longer waiting times and regularly check the TUI App. Please also inform yourself about the current situation at your specific airport as the local situation might differ.”

EasyJet has told NationalWorld that it expects “some further potential impact to flights today”. The airline said: “easyJet’s IT systems have not been directly affected by the Microsoft systems issues this morning however we are aware that some airports’ systems have been impacted across Europe. This has led to some disruption to flights this morning and we expect some further potential impact to flights today.

“Customers should expect longer than usual airport queues and we are advising customers travelling from Spanish airports to arrive three hours before their flight. We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check the latest updates on their flight on easyJet’s Flight Tracker before making their way to the airport. Although outside of our control, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Due to the widely-reported global Microsoft IT outage, some of our flights are likely to experience disruption today. This has caused issues across our operational systems and our teams are working hard to manage and limit the impact on our customers as far as we’re able to.”

The major software outage is linked to a Microsoft update which has wreaked havoc for businesses worldwide. According to reports on social media, the network issue has impacted media organizations, banks, airlines and other industries.