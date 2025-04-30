Mauritius: Travel warning as torrential rain to hit popular holiday destination as all banks on island close - what is the forecast?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mauritius’s central bank declared Wednesday (30 April) a bank holiday and the stock exchange suspended trading after the country’s meteorological services warned of torrential rainfall. The bank holiday took effect at 10:30 a.m. local time and trading on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius was set to be suspended from 12:30 p.m., the Bank of Mauritius and the exchange said in separate statements.
Mauritius is experiencing severe weather conditions due to torrential rainfall. The Mauritius Meteorological Services have issued a torrential rain warning, which remains in effect until this afternoon.
The current weather in Port Louis includes strong winds and periods of rain, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 27°C. If you are in Mauritius, it is advised to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated through official channels.
Rain and thunderstorms expected to continue throughout the day, particularly over the Central Plateau and the southern and eastern regions of the island. Significant rainfall has been recorded in various parts of the island:
- Grand Bassin: 135.6 mm
- Midlands: 105.0 mm
- Wooton: 103.9 mm
- Mare aux Vacoas: 96.3 mm
- Vacoas: 91.1 mm
- Rose Belle: 90.4 mm
There is a high risk of flooding in several areas, including rivers and watercourses. Holidaymakers should remain indoors and monitor updates from official sources.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.