The Foreign Office has issued a new Morocco travel warning for holidaymakers as it says UK tourists are “a target”.

It warns that there is a “high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.” It advises holidaymakers to “stay aware of your surroundings at all times” and read advice from the UK Counter Terrorism Policing on how to stay safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack.

The Foreign Office said: "Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Morocco. Terrorism attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals, such as transport hubs, locations popular with tourists and foreigners, government buildings, crowded places and businesses with Western interests.

"There is an increased threat linked to the number of Moroccans sympathetic or belonging to Daesh (formerly ISIL) and other extremist groups. Authorities regularly disrupt terrorist cells. In some places, including hotels and tourist sites, there may be protective security measures, including security guards."

It added: "There can be occasional violent crime in Morocco. Criminals have used knives against tourists in street attacks, thefts and burglaries in major cities and along beaches. To reduce your risk, avoid quiet areas, particularly after dark, and do not carry large amounts of money or valuables.

"Petty crime is common in tourist areas, especially in historical districts (medina quarters) and on beaches. Crimes include pickpocketing, bag-snatching, and drive-by motorcycle theft of visible jewellery and handbags. Be cautious when asking for directions and using ATMs – aggressive begging is common."

The Foreign Office has also warned that protests could break out "without warning" in the popular holiday destination. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told travellers in Morocco: "Protests and demonstrations could occur across the country, particularly in large cities, often without warning.

"These events are typically monitored closely by law enforcement. While authorised protests are generally peaceful, unauthorised ones have sometimes led to clashes between protesters and police. Such gatherings can cause travel disruption in the affected areas. Avoid political gatherings and demonstrations and follow local news and directions from security officials."