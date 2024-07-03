Thailand travel warning: Foreign Office warns UK holidaymakers terrorist attacks 'likely' - issuing do not travel advisory for several regions
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) gave an "updated assessment that terrorists are likely to try and carry out attacks in Thailand". The FCDO told Holidaymakers: "There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times."
UK holidaymakers are encouraged to consult UK Counter Terrorism Policing for information on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Counter Terrorism Policing said: "The chances of being caught up in a terrorist incident are low but sadly we have seen atrocities take place in the UK and abroad.
“It is important everyone stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen." The Foreign Office advises holidaymakers to check the latest travel advice for the country they are visiting, ensure they have adequate travel insurance, and watch the Counter Terrorism Policing's holiday safety film.
The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to several regions in Thailand due to regular terrorist attacks. The regions are:
- Pattani province
- Yala province
- Narathiwat province
- Southern Songkhla province, except for the areas north of and including the A43 road between Hat Yai and Sakom; and the areas north-west of the train line which runs between Hat Yai and Padang Besar
- Hat Yai to Padang Besar train line, which was attacked in 2022
However, the Foreign Office warns that terrorist attacks could take place anywhere in Thailand. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. It advises holidaymakers to stay aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities.
Targets of terrorist attacks might include security forces, government offices, hotels, shops and supermarkets, and transport infrastructure. On its website, the Foreign Office listed recent attacks that have occurred in Thailand.
In 2019, there were a number of small explosions in Bangkok Satun City, and Phatthalung province in the south of Thailand, and in 2018, there was a series of small explosions on Samila beach in Songkhla City. Brits thinking of visiting Thailand - or any other country - should consult the FCDO for essential information on warnings and insurance, entry requirements, safety and security, regional risks, health and getting help in an emergency.
