Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning to UK holidaymakers visiting the popular tourist destination of Thailand.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) gave an "updated assessment that terrorists are likely to try and carry out attacks in Thailand". The FCDO told Holidaymakers: "There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times."

UK holidaymakers are encouraged to consult UK Counter Terrorism Policing for information on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Counter Terrorism Policing said: "The chances of being caught up in a terrorist incident are low but sadly we have seen atrocities take place in the UK and abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is important everyone stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen." The Foreign Office advises holidaymakers to check the latest travel advice for the country they are visiting, ensure they have adequate travel insurance, and watch the Counter Terrorism Policing's holiday safety film.

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning to UK holidaymakers visiting the popular tourist destination of Thailand. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to several regions in Thailand due to regular terrorist attacks. The regions are:

Pattani province

Yala province

Narathiwat province

Southern Songkhla province, except for the areas north of and including the A43 road between Hat Yai and Sakom; and the areas north-west of the train line which runs between Hat Yai and Padang Besar

Hat Yai to Padang Besar train line, which was attacked in 2022

However, the Foreign Office warns that terrorist attacks could take place anywhere in Thailand. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. It advises holidaymakers to stay aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities.

Targets of terrorist attacks might include security forces, government offices, hotels, shops and supermarkets, and transport infrastructure. On its website, the Foreign Office listed recent attacks that have occurred in Thailand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad