Thailand: British tourist, 34, found dead in park lying lifeless next to plant box with 'no injuries' in Chiang Mai province
A British tourist has been found dead in a park near Chamni Norakan Market in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand. Dax Baker, 34, was discovered lying lifeless next to a plant box in the afternoon on June 9.
Police said there were no wounds or signs of assault found on his body. A foil packet containing an unknown substance was found near his body. Police added that the Brit had been staying at a nearby apartment. His body was taken to the Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanongsak Janjuakwa of the Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station said: "Currently, we still cannot identify the cause of his death as we have to wait for the autopsy results from the hospital, which will take around two weeks. We do not know whether he was drunk or not. The doctor speculated that he had died approximately four or five hours before our arrival. We could not detect any alcohol odour from him."
The incident comes after a British backpacker was found dead in a drain whilst on holiday in Thailand last month. Theo Bailey, believed to be 31, went missing while on a pub crawl with his long-term girlfriend, Chantal Xerri.
It is believed the pair got drunk with other holidaymakers on the island of Koh Tao on March 18 before he vanished. He was sadly found lifeless in a shallow water drainage ditch the following day. Police believe he had been in the drain for several hours before he was located. His phone is said to have also been missing.
