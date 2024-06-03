Thailand holidays: Foreign Office issues new travel warning as UK holidaymakers at risk of 'being held in detention' and 'banned from re-entering'
UK tourists have been issued a travel warning by the Foreign Office for popular destination Thailand ahead of the summer holidays.
The Foreign Office has warned over new visa rules for Brits flying out to Asia. It says: "From 1 June 2024, British passport holders arriving by air or land can enter Thailand without a visa (visa exemption) for the purpose of tourism and short-term business engagements for a period not exceeding 60 days. If you intend to stay longer (for work, study or other reasons) you need a visa before you travel.
“If you stay beyond the period of your visa, you will be fined 500 Thai baht a day up to a maximum of 20,000 baht. You risk being held in detention.”
You also risk being "deported at your own expense" and "banned from re-entering Thailand for up to 10 years". The Foreign Office warns that “conditions in detention centres can be harsh”. It adds that holidaymakers can find more information on visas or entry requirements by contacting the Royal Thai Embassy or local Immigration Office.
It explains that there are strict rules about goods that can be brought into and taken out of Thailand and holidaymakers must declare anything that may be prohibited or subject to tax or duty. The Foreign Office issued a warning over importing cigarettes, stating: "It is illegal to import more than 200 cigarettes per person into Thailand. This is enforced at customs on arrival. If you go over the limit, you could be fined 10 times the value." It also warns: "Your cigarettes will likely be confiscated."
The FCDO also provided information on passport validity requirements. Britons were warned: "Your passport must be valid for at least six months from when you enter Thailand. You could be refused entry to Thailand if your passport is damaged or has pages missing.
"If you’re a dual national, to avoid problems at immigration, you must leave Thailand on the same passport you used to enter. If you need to renew or apply for a new British passport, see overseas British passport applications."
