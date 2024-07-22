Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for France ahead of the Olympic Games.

The government is warning holidaymakers travelling to Paris this summer that they will need a digital pass to travel to some areas due to the Olympics. The Foreign Office says on its website: “From Thursday 18 July until Friday 26 July, you will need a digital pass to travel to some areas of Paris because of preparations for the Olympic opening ceremony.

“Different rules will apply depending on whether you are travelling on foot, by bike, or by car or another vehicle. Transport routes around Paris and other venues will be busy during the Olympics and Paralympics. Airports and mainline train stations will also be busier than usual. Local authorities may ask you to enter or leave venues using specific routes.”

The government advises holidaymakers to check the French government website for up-to-date information about these travel restrictions, including guidance on how to apply for your digital pass and detail on which areas of Paris will be affected - there are interactive maps available. The government also says to make sure to plan your journey and leave plenty of time to reach your destination . There is more information on travel in Paris, and other locations in France during the Games in English, and on the Paris Tourist Board and Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP) websites.

The 2024 Olympic Games will take place between Friday, July 26 and Sunday, August 11 and the 2024 Paralympic Games between Wednesday, August 28 and Sunday, September 8 in France. Travel will be particularly busy during these periods.