An urgent warning has been issued to Brit holidaymakers who still have a burgundy passport.

Anyone in need of a new passport should apply before Thursday, April 10 as the price of a new adult version is set to shift by 7%. While it is unlikely to arrive before the end of the Easter holidays, you'll get a new, cheaper passport before summer.

The new cost is set to go up to £94.50, while the current price is £88.50 for online applications. In addition to the online adult passport application fee, there are a few other passport fees set to increase on April 10. These are listed below.

the fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £88.50 to £94.50 for adults and £57.50 to £61.50 for children

postal applications will increase from £100 to £107 for adults and £69 to £74 for children

the fee for a Premium Service (1 day) application made from within in the UK will rise from £207.50 to £222 for adults and £176.50 to £189 for children

the fee for a standard online application when applying from overseas for a UK passport will rise from £101 to £108 for adults and £65.50 to £70 for children

overseas standard paper applications will increase from £112.50 to £120.50 for adults and £77 to £82.50 for children

The Home Office statement announcing the new passport renewal fees reads: “The new fees will help the Home Office to continue to move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation. The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.”

The statement goes on to clarify that the passport renewal fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, as well as consular support overseas for lost and stolen passports and the cost of processing UK citizens at UK borders. UK passports can be renewed at any time, though the remaining time is not carried over onto the new passport and you must forfeit your current passport while you wait for renewal. As a general rule, passports should be renewed every 10 years.