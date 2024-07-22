Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has died in southern Spain after contracting the West Nile virus, a disease in the same family as dengue and yellow fever.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The virus is transmitted to humans via mosquito bites. The woman is the second person to die in Spain's Seville province this year after contracting the virus following a mosquito bite.

Granada Romero Ruiz was hospitalised on July 11 after falling ill and died on Friday night (19 July) aged 86 at Seville’s Virgen del Rio Hospital. The son of the woman, Antonio Pineda, said she was in perfect health before the mosquito bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Express, he said: "She had no underlying health problems, she was healthy as could be, active and with a normal life." He added that he believes her death could have been avoided had areas near his mother's home been properly fumigated.

A woman has died in southern Spain after contracting the West Nile virus, a disease in the same family as dengue and yellow fever. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The first Spanish victim of the West Nile virus was a 71-year-old woman who lived in the town of Dos Hermanas, a 30 minute drive from La Puebla del Rio where the late 86-year-old was from. Elderly people and those with underlying conditions including diabetes and cancer are most at risk of falling victim to this virus, which can cause meningitis in children.

Earlier this month, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) director Andrea Ammon warned climate change is "creating more favourable conditions for invasive mosquitoes to spread" in European areas previously unaffected and "infect more people with diseases such as dengue". He added: "Increased international travel from dengue-endemic countries will also increase the risk of imported cases, and inevitably also the risk of local outbreaks."

The mosquito-borne virus can cause severe symptoms in one out of every five infected individuals, leading to fever, body aches, rashes, and vomiting. In extreme cases, patients may suffer from seizures, muscle weakness, and even paralysis. Recovery from the severe illness might take several weeks or months, and some effects could be permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently no specific medicines available to treat West Nile. Rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications is advised to relieve some symptoms. In severe cases, patients often need to be hospitalised to receive supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluids, pain medication, and nursing care.