TUI reveals the top waterpark resorts as summer temperatures soar

With the UK sweltering through another heatwave, TUI has the revealed it’s most epic splash parks guaranteed to cool down the family as summer temperatures soar across Europe.

Whether you are an adrenaline junkie craving heart-racing slides or prefer a slower spin around the lazy river, a SplashWorld holiday is the ideal choice for Summer.

Holidays at TUI’s SplashWorld resorts offer the ultimate water-filled adventures across the globe from Spain, and Turkey to Mexico and Egypt. They offer unlimited waterpark access, slides for all ages and if you go all inclusive, your meals, drinks and ice creams are all a part of the package.

Discover the top five waterpark breaks with TUI below:

Evenia Olympic Park and Waterworld Lloret

1. Coral Sea Water World, Egypt: Water babies will love this place. This All Inclusive, beachfront hotel includes a waterpark complete with thrill rides and a lazy river – plus two lake-style pools. On the dining front, there are three restaurants, including Italian and Asian à la cartes – a food court, and a whole host of bars to offer the perfect post plunge refreshment.

Prices start from 860pp for two adults and two children in July

2. Evenia Olympic Park and Water world Lloret, Spain: Part of the huge Olympic Resort, Evenia Olympic Park and Waterworld Lloret gives access to six pools, a spa with luxuries such as thermal beds and a splash park. When you bed down at this hotel you also receive a pass to Waterworld Lloret – from 25th May to 27th September. A five-minute walk from the hotel, this place is home to a large rafting river, plus adventurous rides, such as Furious and X-Treme Mountain, for those who prefer their waterpark on the wild side.

Prices start from £658pp for two adults and two children in July

3. Hotel Sun Palace, Greece: TheI Hotel Sun Palace pairs restaurants with the ultimate in water fun. The headliner here is the waterpark, which includes a lazy river, a wave pool and a selection of slides as well as a more relaxed L-shaped lagoon pool to dip in. When it comes to postcodes, the Hotel Sun Palace is placed in the perfect spot to get out and explore Rhodes.

Prices start from £1,090pp for two adults and two children in August

4. AQI Pegasos World, Turkey: The AQI Pegasos World offers two sparkling pools, a large waterpark and a Blue Flag beach at travellers’ fingertips. Manavgat’s shop-filled town centre and Side’s ancient ruins are also both 15 minutes’ drive away, making this hotel just the ticket for both sun (and waterpark) worshippers as well as sightseers.

Prices start from £692pp for two adults and two children in August

5. Leonardo Laura Beach & Splash Resort, Cyprus: The Leonardo Laura Beach & Splash Resort includes a family-friendly waterpark that is ranked as one of the top five of its kind in Cyprus by TripAdvisor. It includes all the essential waterpark slides, from multi-lane racing slides to a space bowl as well as a mini splash park for little paddlers. If you’d prefer to stay dry, there are plenty of other entertainment options from a cinema, the chance to solve puzzles in the escape room and play games in the arcade as well as five restaurants offering a variety of cuisine.

Prices start from £743pp for two adults and two children in July

To discover waterpark holiday deals and other getaways to enjoy this year, visit www.tui.co.uk