TUI River Cruises expands excursion programme for the Winter 2025 season on its Egyptian fleet

Giza Pyramids

TUI UK’s river cruise line, is expanding its Egyptian excursion programme with six new offerings allowing customers a chance to visit the famous Agatha Christie Old Cataract Hotel and experience Cairo’s Giza Pyramids.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the brand’s second river cruise ship, TUI Bahareya, set to make its maiden voyage down the River Nile in November 2025, six new excursions from TUI River Cruises River Cruise Collection will offer more choice and flexibility in exploring the ancient wonders of Egypt.

Katy Berzins, Head of River Cruise, TUI River Cruises: “With an ever-growing interest in ancient Egypt and a clear appetite for deeper cultural exploration, we’re expanding our excursion programme to offer even more unique experiences along and beyond the River Nile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers travelling aboard our Egyptian fleet, TUI Al Horeya and TUI Bahareya, can now enjoy a wider range of cultural highlights. From afternoon tea at the iconic Agatha Christie Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan to taking in the breath-taking Giza Pyramids in Cairo, this enhanced programme brings greater flexibility and choice for those holidaying with us during the Winter 2025 season.”

Old Cataract Hotel, Aswan

Excursion highlights include:

This experience offers an elegant afternoon at the historic Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan. Known for hosting notable figures including Agatha Christie and Winston Churchill. Customers are welcomed onto the hotel’s terrace overlooking the Nile and Elephantine Island for a traditional afternoon tea which includes a selection of premium teas, pastries, finger sandwiches, and local delicacies, all served with panoramic views of the river.

Sunset Cruise by Traditional Felucca with Luxor Temple by Night, Luxor

This full-day excursion begins with a transfer from the ship to the airport for a flight to Cairo from Luxor. The tour starts at the Giza Plateau, home to the Great Pyramids, Egypt’s most iconic monuments and one of the Wonders of the Ancient World, plus a visit to The Great Sphinx.

Customers can enjoy lunch at a local restaurant before heading to the Grand Egyptian Museum. Opening in November 2025, it’ll be home to 100,000 artifacts, including the complete Tutankhamun collection. Other highlights include the Grand Staircase, lined with 64 significant pieces that showcase Egypt’s rich history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This experience provides private, small-group visits to local families, offering a hands-on cultural and culinary exchange. Customers are welcomed into the host family's home, where they may assist in preparing a traditional meal or observe the cooking process.

The New Grand Museum, Cairo

This guided evening tour includes a relaxing cruise aboard a traditional felucca boat on the Nile. Customer can enjoy views of Luxor’s illuminated skyline at sunset, along with local snacks and bottled water.

A local guide shares insights into Luxor’s history, including its role as home to ancient sites and royal tombs. The cruise includes a stop at Luxor Temple, where guests disembark to explore its columns, statues, and carvings lit beautifully at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting at the Winter Palace Hotel before sunset, customers board a local blue minivan and walk to Luxor Temple, illuminated beautifully in the evening. After a one-hour visit, the group walks to Iberotel Luxor for a traditional Egyptian dinner featuring kofta, kebab, and salads. The tour continues through the old city streets, with optional stops at shisha cafés, tea houses, or the local souk.

This three-hour guided tour begins with a traditional felucca boat. Customers can sail along the Nile at sunset, passing Luxor’s riverside landmarks and enjoying scenic views of the mountains. The cruise continues to Banana Island (Gezerit El Moze), where customers are welcomed by local farmers and invited to taste fresh bananas directly from the trees.

Customers are encouraged to share aspects of their own background to promote mutual understanding. The program is certified by the World Fair Trade Organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nile Cruises with TUI River Cruises start from £1279 per person for the Ancient Gods and Famous Pharaohs seven-night sailing on TUI Bahareya and the new additional River Cruise Collection excursions are available to purchase across the Egyptian Fleet this Winter 2025 season: https://rivercruises.gotui.com/uk/itinerary.