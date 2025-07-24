Under pressure: three checks every driver needs to make before summer road trips

Neal Rhodes, Head of Technical and Training at Protyre Autocare

British holidaymakers are being urged to complete three key checks on their cars before heading off on long drives this summer.

Experts at Protyre Autocare say checking tyre pressure, tread depth and tyre wear are essential for staying safe on the roads as temperatures and car loads increase.

Neal Rhodes, Head of Technical and Training at Protyre Autocare, said: “Many British drivers associate tyre and safety risks with winter due to icy conditions and unpredictable weather, but hot weather presents numerous risks to road safety.

“Prolonged heat and a heavy car load due to holiday luggage both add to pressure and wear on tyres in summer.

A mechanic completing tyre checks at Protyre Autocare

“Airlines have baggage allowances of around 23kg to 32kg per person, meaning a family of four could potentially be travelling with an additional 92kg to 128kg – the equivalent of an extra one or two people.

“For those holidaying in the UK, the weight is likely to increase further with cars packed up with other items such as tents, bikes and toys – that is a lot of extra weight and pressure on your tyres.”

Tyre pressure

Heat can cause the air within a tyre to expand and this, combined with the additional weight of a loaded car, can potentially lead to a blowout.

Tyres can also lose pressure more quickly in warm weather, so for those planning a long drive or one with extra baggage this summer, it’s essential to check tyre pressure before you set off.

Neal said: “We recommend checking tyre pressure weekly during heatwaves, as there is an increased risk of a tyre blowout.

“For every 10°C change in ambient temperature, tyre pressure typically increases by around 0.1 bar, even if the vehicle hasn’t been driven.

“That may not sound much, but the average car’s tyre pressure is kept at around 32 PSI – pound per square inch - which is approximately 2.2 bar – so even the smallest addition of air pressure can make a big difference to your tyres.

“Tyre pressures specified by the manufacturer are for cold tyres, so check your tyre pressure either at night or first thing in the morning.

“You will find the recommended tyre pressure is in your vehicle’s handbook for both a normal load and an increased load due to holiday luggage, but if you are adjusting the tyre pressure to accommodate additional weight, don’t forget to reset it once that weight is removed.”

Tread depth

While drivers recognise the importance of checking tread depth in wet and icy conditions, many overlook the risks of checking their tyres as temperatures rise.

The UK’s minimum legal tread depth is 1.6mm but Protyre Autocare experts advise having a tread depth of 3mm or above to provide maximum summer safety.

Neal said: “It is easy to become complacent in summer when visibility and driving conditions are much better. However, tarmac temperatures can easily reach 50°C and this may cause additional wear to tyre tread, in turn increasing stopping distances.

“British summers often give us as equal amounts of sun and rain which can make roads greasy and slippery, so having additional tread depth provides improved traction and is a real safety benefit.”

Tyre wear

Summer heat mixed with potholes and poor road conditions can make the rubber on your tyres softer, according to Protyre Autocare’s experts.

Increased road surface temperatures can also increase tyre pressure, leading to premature wear that can affect grip, handling and, potentially, braking.

Neal said: “We would encourage drivers to check their tyres for wear more regularly during the summer months and heatwaves, in particular, as hot weather can cause the sidewalls to be far more prone to damage or puncture.

“Carry out a visual inspection of your tyres to check for any tears, cuts, nicks, bubbles or bulges in the sidewall.

“Any of these things can be a sign of serious damage to the tyre’s structure and potentially dangerous. If you’re not sure, ask the experts for advice.”

