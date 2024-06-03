Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular city destination Venice has brought in new rules to crack down on mass tourism including banning loudspeakers

It comes after Venice introduced a €5 (£4) daily entry fee this year, after initially banning cruise ships from docking in the quarter in 2021. The scheme will initially be tested across 29 days from today (Thursday 25 April) until July in Venice.

After Sunday 14 July, the charge will be reportedly lifted. Day trippers visiting Venice between 8.30am and 4pm will be required to pay the fee, which equates to £4.28. Visitors can either download a QR code, while a kiosk has been set up for those not equipped with a smartphone.

Popular city destination Venice has brought in new rules to crack down on mass tourism including banning loudspeakers. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Venice is one of the most visited places in Europe with its famous canals and historic quarter. The city has a population of around 250,000 people and saw more than 13 million visitors in 2019. Visitor numbers have fallen since, but they are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in the coming years.