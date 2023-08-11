Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti return for the seventh and final season of Billions this August

Billions, the financial thriller with Paul Giamatti and Corey Stoll, is returning for its seventh and final season this August.

The series, which follows a New York attorney as he takes on a corrupt hedge fund company, also starred Damien Lewis for its first five seasons; Lewis is set to make a welcome return for season 7.

Here’s everything you need to know about the seventh and final season of Billions ahead of its UK debut.

What is it about?

According to the official synopsis for Billions Season 7, “alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponised. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

Who stars in Billions?

Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in Billions Season 7. (Credit: Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME)

Damien Lewis returns as Bobby Axelrod, having taken time away from the show after the passing of his wife Helen McCrory. Lewis is best known for playing Nicholas Brody in Homeland, but you might also recognise him for starring in war drama Band of Brothers, Hilary Mantel adaptation Wolf Hall, and ITV thriller A Spy Among Friends.

Corey Stoll stars as Mike Prince, another villainous hedge fund manager at Axe Capital. You’ll know Stoll from appearing in the likes of Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage television series, and several of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man movies at Marvel.

Paul Giamatti plays Chuck Rhoades, the district attorney in conflict with Axe Capital. On television, Giamatti is perhaps best known for playing US president John Adams in the HBO biopic of the same name; on film, you’ll know him from appearing in the likes of Saving Private Ryan, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Private Life among others.

They’re joined by David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins among others.

Who writes and directs Billions?

Beth Schacter (Normal Adolescent Behaviour) currently serves as showrunner, with Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Emily Hornsby, Mae Smith, and Eli Attie among others on the writing staff. The writers of Billions are currently on strike, along with the rest of the Writers Guild of America, as they wait for the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers to resume good faith negotiations about improvements to their working conditions.

Is there a trailer for Billions?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Billions Season 7?

In the UK, you’ll be able to watch Billions Season 7 on both Paramount+ and Sky Atlantic from Friday 11 August.

In the US, you’ll be able to watch Billions on Showtime, again from Friday 11 August.

How many episodes are there?

There are 12 episodes in Billions Season 7, each of which are a little under an hour long.

Is this the final season of Billions? Will there be a spinoff?

This is the final season of Billions, drawing the story of Axe Capital to a close. However, there are a number of spinoffs currently in development, including Millions (a sort of Industry-esque spinoff about young hedge fund managers) and Trillions (about the lives of the even wealthier).

Why should I watch Billions?