Adan Manzano: Woman linked to death of Super Bowl reporter, found dead while covering match, accused of drugging others
She made her first court appearance in Jefferson Parish on Thursday (Feb. 20). The local Telemundo affiliate confirmed that Manzano passed away on Wednesday (5 February), while on assignment in New Orleans.
He had been in New Orleans on assignment to cover the event for both Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports. Manzano was to act as an anchor and reporter during his time in Louisiana for the Super Bowl.
Police say security footage shows Colbert with Manzano in the French Quarter before they returned to his room together. Another video reportedly shows Colbert leaving Manzano’s room alone.
Colbert’s public defender filed a preliminary exam motion set for Feb. 25, requesting the opportunity to question investigators. Jefferson Parish Assistant District Attorney Michael Morales requested that Colbert be held without bond until that hearing.
The defence agreed while also filing a separate motion to reduce her bond. Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley described Colbert as a “career criminal” with a history of drugging victims and stealing from them. He said she has been booked on similar charges in Las Vegas and Jefferson Parish.
Court records also show that St. Tammany Parish, Orleans Parish, and Louisiana Probation and Parole have placed fugitive holds on her. Manzano’s toxicology results are still pending. Authorities say additional charges against Colbert could be filed depending on those results.
