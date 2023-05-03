For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Man arrested for throwing 'shotgun cartridges' at Buckingham Palace
47 minutes ago One dead and four injured in shooting at Atlanta medical facility
48 minutes ago Ukraine denies Russian claims of Vladimir Putin assassination attempt
5 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
6 hours ago Teenage student allegedly killed nine in rare Serbian school shooting
7 hours ago Man remains in custody after woman stabbed to death in ‘random’ attack
Breaking

Atlanta shooting: one woman dead and four others injured after gunman opens fire in medical facility

Police believe 24-year-old Deion Patterson opened fire inside a Northside Medical building in a commercial area of the city

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
3 minutes ago
One woman has died and four others have been injured after a shooting in Atlanta. (Credit: Getty Images)One woman has died and four others have been injured after a shooting in Atlanta. (Credit: Getty Images)
One woman has died and four others have been injured after a shooting in Atlanta. (Credit: Getty Images)

One woman has died and four others have been injured after a gunman opened fire in a medical facility in Atlanta.

Police confirmed that no additional shot had been fired after the gunman, suspected to be 24-year-old Deion Patterson, fled the scene on West Peachtree Street. However, the suspect is still considered to be armed and dangerous.

A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Four other women, aged 25, 39, 56 and 71, were all struck by the bullets and are “fighting for their lives at Grady Hospital”, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Most Popular

Police lifted a shelter-in-place advisory for residents and workers in the area, however officers warned that the investigation and search for Patterson is still ongoing.

Atlanta Police chief Darin Schierbaum said: "This is a very active search. We're following up on credible leads that are currently active in Cobb County, as well as some here in the city."

A reward of up to $10,000 (£8,000) has been offered in exchange for information about Patterson's whereabouts.

This story will continue to be updated with more information.

Related topics:ShootingPoliceGun crime