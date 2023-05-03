Police believe 24-year-old Deion Patterson opened fire inside a Northside Medical building in a commercial area of the city

One woman has died and four others have been injured after a shooting in Atlanta. (Credit: Getty Images)

One woman has died and four others have been injured after a gunman opened fire in a medical facility in Atlanta.

Police confirmed that no additional shot had been fired after the gunman, suspected to be 24-year-old Deion Patterson, fled the scene on West Peachtree Street. However, the suspect is still considered to be armed and dangerous.

A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Four other women, aged 25, 39, 56 and 71, were all struck by the bullets and are “fighting for their lives at Grady Hospital”, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Police lifted a shelter-in-place advisory for residents and workers in the area, however officers warned that the investigation and search for Patterson is still ongoing.

Atlanta Police chief Darin Schierbaum said: "This is a very active search. We're following up on credible leads that are currently active in Cobb County, as well as some here in the city."

A reward of up to $10,000 (£8,000) has been offered in exchange for information about Patterson's whereabouts.

