A tornado warning for Henry County and other parts of central Georgia has ended.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Weather Service cancelled the tornado warning for southeastern Henry County shortly after 8 a.m. However, it issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Morgan, Walton, Butts, Jasper and Newton counties.

This follows what officials say was a "radar-confirmed tornado" located in the same area a few minutes earlier. A previous tornado warning for Spalding County and parts of south-central Henry County also expired at 8 a.m.

More rain is on the way, and excessive runoff could lead to creeks, streams, and other areas flooding across metro Atlanta. Drivers should be cautious on the slick roads and not try to cross areas that appear to have high levels of standing water.

Showers will remain widely scattered across the area through lunch time, which could result in another 1-2 inches of rain. Along and south of I-85, expect rain to linger into the evening commute.

The rest of the week remains cool. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow morning with highs only climbing into the upper 50s to near 60.

At least 19 people are reported to have died from the severe weather that hit parts of the US over the weekend. Some cities ordered people to leave their homes, while rescue crews have been using inflatable boats to check on residents in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Power and gas have been cut off in parts of a region stretching from Texas to Ohio. Nonstop rain has seen the Kentucky River crest above 49 feet in the state capital, Frankfort, two feet below the maximum the city's flood wall is designed for.

A nine-year-old boy was one of the reported deaths in Kentucky, after he was caught up in floodwaters while walking to catch his school bus. In Arkansas, a five-year-old boy died after a tree fell on his family's home, police said, while a 16-year-old volunteer Missouri firefighter died in a crash while trying to rescue people caught in the storm.