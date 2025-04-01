Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

April Fools' Day 2025 in the US left many people both confused and in stitches, as brands, public figures, and even a judge joined in the annual tradition of light-hearted deception.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golf fans were momentarily thrilled when Tiger Woods announced a surprise return to the 2025 Masters Tournament. The 15-time major champion claimed he was ready to compete, despite still recovering from a recent Achilles injury.

He wrote on his social media: "I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news quickly spread before fans realised the announcement was dated April 1, confirming it as a prank. Woods has yet to officially confirm his participation in the tournament.

In Texas, Judge Mark Keough of Montgomery County pulled off a political prank, falsely announcing that President Donald Trump would be making a local appearance. The post gained rapid attention on social media, only for Keough to reveal later that it was all part of his annual April Fools’ tradition.

Yahoo's 'touch grass' keyboard | Yahoo on Instagram

Tech giant Yahoo also joined in the fun with a bizarre product: the Yahoo Agricultural Interface. It’s a keyboard covered in real grass, marketed as a way for remote workers to "touch grass" — internet slang for disconnecting from online life. Oddly enough, the product was briefly listed for purchase on Yahoo’s TikTok shop, causing some users to wonder if the joke had gone too far.

Meanwhile, Nerds Candy launched what may have been the most confusing culinary prank of the day: a supposed collaboration with a fried chicken brand. The so-called “Sweet & Crunchy” range featured Nerds-glazed chicken tenders and a gummy-filled chicken sandwich. The announcement was bizarre enough to leave viewers unsure whether to laugh or lose their appetite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tech brand Nothing parodied the resurgence of wired accessories by unveiling the Ear (3.5mm) — a pair of wired earbuds with a comically long 50-meter cable. The spoof product highlighted just how far (literally) brands would go for a joke.

In entertainment, Adult Swim took a more subtle approach. During a special April 1 broadcast, the network revealed the official premiere date for Rick and Morty Season 8: May 25. Unlike the other announcements, this one turned out to be real, using the day’s reputation for misinformation to pull off a rare moment of truth.

One commented: “Of course Adult swim would drop the Rick and Morty Season 8 trailer on April Fools day of all days.”