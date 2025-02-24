A body of a British man who vanished in Florida 'after getting into Uber' has been found in a wooded area.

Alex Hodgson Doughty, 32, went missing in September 2022 while he was visiting Jacksonville. His remains were found in a wooded area of private land by police on February 4 in Kingsland, in neighbouring Georgia, where he had reportedly travelled to using the Uber app.

He was living in northern Florida at the time of his disappearance. In a statement, Special Agent in Charge Kristin Rehler from the FBI said: “While we had hoped to bring Mr. Doughty's family better news, we are thankful to be able to provide them with some closure.

“This discovery is the direct result of our partnerships and special agents from FBI Jacksonville's Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST), who were relentless in their efforts to narrow down potential search locations.” The agency added that they do not expect foul play in the case and they have not released any more details about the case of death.

Mr Doughty was first reported missing over two years ago by his concerned mother after she was unable to get in touch with her son. The FBI were finally able to Locate Mr Doughty using mobile phone based technology to track geolocation data and calls.

An official told First Coast News: “This isn't a traditional investigative technique, such as interviews. We used phone based location information and geolocation information derived from electronics we surround ourselves with everyday to retrace their footsteps and to narrow a search area.” Authorities in the US are now investigating why the Brit was visiting Kingsland.