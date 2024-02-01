Three people have died and five have been left in critical condition after an airport hangar under construction collapsed. (Photo: NW)

Three people died and five were left in critical condition after a building near Boise, Idaho airport collapsed last night (Wednesday 31 January). According to fire department officials, the building, which was under construction “catastrophically collapsed” and “fire responders found a hectic scene”.

Three people died at the scene and nine people were injured, officials said. The five people in critical condition were taken to local hospitals to be treated, according to the fire department.

Division Chief of Operations Aaron Hummel said in a statement: “Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims, The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted.”

Authorities said the incident happened around 5:00 pm MT at a privately owned steel hangar under construction. Emergency responders, including eight fire engines, three ladder trucks and a dozen ambulances, rushed to the scene at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street. Fire crews worked to stabilise the scene.

Mr Hummel said hoists were needed to rescue some of the injured and some of the rescues were "challenging”. A crane at the scene was impacted but it was unclear when or how the crane fell.

Jackson Jet Center said it was their "39,000 square-foot steel hangar under construction" that collapsed in the incident. The company said in a statement: “Tonight, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event, especially those with loved ones on site when this tragedy occurred. We’re immensely grateful for the rapid and professional response of Boise Fire, Boise Police and Ada County Paramedics along with the expert care of our area hospitals."

