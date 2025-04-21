Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2025 Boston Marathon will again see some of the world’s best distance runners compete.

One of six World Marathon Majors, it will be held on Patriots’ Day in the United States, as is traditional. It will be held on Monday 21 April around the Massachusetts city.

The exact timings for this year’s event are:

Men’s Wheelchair - 9.06 am ET (2.06pm BST)

Women’s Wheelchair - 9.09 am ET (2.09pm BST)

Handcycles & Duos - 9.30 am ET (2.30pm BST)

Professional Men - 9.37 am ET (2.37pm BST)

Professional Women - 9.47 am ET (2.47pm BST)

Para Athletics Divisions - 9.50 am ET (2.50pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 1 - 10.00am ET (3pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 2 - 10.25am ET (3.25pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 3 - 10.50am ET (3.50pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 4 - 11.15am ET (4.15pm BST)

In the UK, you can watch the Boston Marathon on TNT Sports 4, with coverage beginning at 2,30pm BST and lasting until 5.15pm. A live stream will be available via discovery+. The Olympic Channel will be showing the Boston Marathon 2025 for free, but there are significant geographical restrictions surrounding whether you will be able to watch the races in your home country. In the US, the Boston Marathon 2025 live stream is on ESPN2.

The 2025 Marathon Majors Series enjoys its second event of the season in the US with the 129th running of the Boston Marathon, this year marking the 250th anniversary of Patriots' Day. The course begins in Hopkinton, a town in rural Massachusetts, with runners setting off from Main Street and heading down Route 135.

They will plod through the towns of Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, before joining Route 16 shortly after Wellesley. Hanging a right on to Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) by the fire station in Newton Lower Falls, the course continues over the Newton Hills and by Boston College, a university, before arriving at Cleveland Circle via Chestnut Hill Avenue. The runners will then negotiate a left turn on to Beacon Street as it nears the finish, turning right on to Hereford Street, left on to Boylston Street and eventually concluding near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square in the heart of the city.