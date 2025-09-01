Police have launched a homicide investigation at Burning Man festival as a man was found dead “lying in a pool of blood”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was found in the Nevada desert, where the annual event take place, at around 9.14pm on Saturday evening (August 30). Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the victim was discovered by officers around the same time the famous ‘Man’ - a large wooden structure which is traditionally set alight every year at the festival - was beginning to burn.

Police said in a statement: “On August 30, 2025, at approximately 9.14pm, while the ‘Man’ was beginning to burn, a Pershing County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was flagged down by an event participant who advised of a male subject lying in a pool of blood. Pershing County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Deputies and Bureau Land Management (BLM) Rangers immediately responded to the campsite and found a single white male lying on the ground, obviously deceased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PSCO deputies, BLM Rangers and Burning Man Project Black Rangers created a perimeter around the area, and PSCO and BLM began investigating the case.

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead at Burning Man festival in Nevada. | AFP via Getty Images

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Forensic Science Division, was called in to assist in processing the scene and collection of evidence. ON site law enforcement interviewed several participants in the immediate area. This process is still ongoing and the portion of the ‘City’ where this occurred will have heavy law enforcement presence until the scene is released.”

PSCO said that the identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed. The body was transported to Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Officer for further investigation.

The force added: “Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burning Man Project also issued a statement, saying: “Burning Man is cooperating with law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office will be the primary source of further information. If you are in Black Rock City, do not interfere with law enforcement activity.”

Black Rock City is the name given to the makeshift, temporary community built each year during Burning Man festival, which has been running since 1986.

PSCO added: “There is no further information available at this time but it will be released as appropriate to provide for communication, while still preserving the integrity of the complicated investigation of a crime in a city which will be gone by the middle of the week.”