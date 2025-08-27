British indie band The Ultra Violets have announced the sudden death of their drummer.

The Ultra Violets have been left devastated following the sudden death of their bandmate, drummer Tyler Harris, just weeks after they performed at the Isle of Wight Festival. The four-piece band, made up of vocalists Perran Nicholls and Marc Willoughby, bassist Adam Knucky, and drummer Tyler Harris, shared the heartbreaking news in a statement posted to Instagram.

They wrote: “This is something we never thought we'd have to write. But our beloved Tyler, a son, a brother, a uncle, a partner, our friend and our heartbeat has tragically passed away.

“We hope you can respect our privacy at this difficult time, we will be taking some time out to process this. Tyler we love you with all our hearts, play that kit loud up there won't you.”

The statement was signed off with three broken heart emojis and the names of the present members: Perran, Marc and Adam. Alongside the statement, the band shared a series of photos showing Tyler smiling backstage and in the studio, captioning the post simply: “Heartbroken”.

They did not confirm a cause of death for Tyler. As tributes flooded in from fans, the band later shared another heartfelt message thanking everyone for their support.

They wrote: “Thank you all for the love and support, it’s been the hardest few days ever! Tyler wouldn’t believe how much love he’s got right now a love I wish he was here to see, he really was the kindest and funniest soul around.

“Thanks you again everyone keep sharing his memory (black love heart emojis).”