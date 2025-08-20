US singer-songwriter Tamar Braxton has revealed to fans that she “almost died” after being found by a friend “in a pool of blood”.

The Grammy-nominated artist, 48, took to Instagram Stories to share her terrifying ordeal with fans. She said in a statement: “I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak.

“I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury.”

Tamar revealed that she has been left with severe facial injuries, with the singer and actress still unaware of what led to the incident. She said: “As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. [broken heart emojis] the way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

She also shared a quote in the slide before her statement, which read: “Thank you God for waking me up today.”

Tamar is best known for her work in the music industry, which began in 1990 when she appeared in the group The Braxtons alongside sisters Traci Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton. Also in the group was Tamar’s big sister, Toni Braxton, who would go on to achieve solo success with songs such as ‘Un-break My Heart’.

Tamar would go on to five solo studio albums, as well as appearing in the reality show Braxton Family Values and as a panelist on the daytime talk show The Real from 2013 until 2016. In 2019, she also won Celebrity Big Brother US.

The entertainer has been open about her health issues in the past. In an interview in 2020, Tamar revealed that she had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression after attempting to take her own life earlier that same year. She was discovered by her former partner David Adefeso, who would later file a restraining order again Tamar for domestic violence.

She opened up about her experience, telling Taraji P Henson’s Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind with Taraji: “I just didn't see another way out. I wanted to die. Everything was going wrong.

“I had no relationship with my family. I was estranged from my sisters, including my mother. My relationship with my fiancé at the time was out of control. I saw no signs of nothing.”

She added that since the mental health incident, she regularly attends therapy, calling the move “the best thing I’ve ever done”.

If you have been impacted any the topics raised in this article or are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.